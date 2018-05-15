LINE

Beijing confirms DPRK delegation's China visit

2018-05-15

A delegation from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) ruling Workers' Party started its visit in China on Monday, Lu Kang, spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed during the daily presser.

Invited by International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China , according to Lu, the delegation will view the achievements China made in the domestic economic construction and opening-up and reform as well as promote the exchanges of both Parties' experiences and views on governance.

The visit came after recent positive interactions between Chinese President Xi Jinping and DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, who have met twice since late March.

Kim Jong Un held talks with Xi Jinping on March 28 in Beijing – his first known foreign visit since coming to power in 2011. A month later, he made an unannounced visit to Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province in early May.

　　

