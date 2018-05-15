African integration bodes well for China-Africa cooperation: Chinese envoy

Africa's integration process in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative will provide more opportunities for cooperation, said a senior Chinese diplomat.

Kuang Weilin, head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union (AU), told Xinhua in a recent interview that the continent's integration is key to its future development and prosperity.

"Africa's integration will also benefit China-Africa cooperation and facilitate China's investment in and trade with Africa," he said.

Hailing the AU's efforts in advancing the continent's integration, Kuang said China will offer more support to the regional bloc in the fields of peace and security, public health, infrastructure, capacity building and poverty reduction.

Proposed in 2013, the initiative is a grand infrastructure and trade project aimed at connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along ancient Silk Road routes. It comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

"African nations are now focusing on their infrastructure development, so the Belt and Road Initiative chimes with their own development needs," Kuang said

The ambassador cited Kenya's Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway and the Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway as successful examples of the initiative that unveil "bright prospects for Africa's inter-connection."

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, is currently on an official visit to Ethiopia, Mozambique and Namibia on May 9-18, his first overseas trip since he took over as China's top legislator in March.

He said Li's visit to the AU headquarters last week has demonstrated the great importance China attaches to its relations with the AU.

During his meeting with Thomas Kwesi Quartey, deputy chairperson of the AU Commission, Li said China is willing to support the AU's work to strengthen its organs, peacekeeping work and efforts to raise living standards on the continent.