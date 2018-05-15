China calls for restraint over Palestinian-Israel conflict

Palestinian medics and protesters carry an injured man during clashes with Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on May 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Wissam Nassar)

China called for restraint on the Palestinian-Israel conflict on the Gaza border following the move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem on Monday, Lu Kang, spokesman of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Lu said China expresses its grave concern over the large number of casualties caused by the violent conflicts in the Gaza Strip, adding that China opposes violence against civilians and urges the Palestinians and Israelis, especially the Israeli side, to exercise restraint and avoid further tensions and escalation.

China has always believed that the Palestinian-Israeli peace talks should be resumed as soon as possible in accordance with relevant UN resolutions, and the final status of Jerusalem should be resolved through dialogue.