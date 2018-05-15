Two sentenced for killing endangered animal

Two people have been sentenced for killing a Mishmi takin, an endangered goat-antelope species, authorities in southwest China's Yunnan Province said Tuesday.

According to the People's Court of Gongshan County, the two farmers used a gun to kill the animal and then fled the scene in August 2017. Authorities later found takin meat in their make-shift house.

The two were convicted of hunting and killing an endangered wild animal and illegally possessing guns. They were both sentenced to three years in prison, with a five-year and four-year reprieve, respectively. They were also fined 4,000 yuan (630 U.S. dollars) each.

The Mishmi takin is a Class-I protected species in China. It is listed as "critically endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.