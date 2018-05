Taiwan's former leader Ma Ying-jeou was sentenced to four months in jail on Tuesday after being found guilty of helping to leak classified information by the Taiwan High Court, overturning a previous not guilty verdict from a lower court, according to local media.

Ma was originally acquitted in March last year of leaking secrets and defamation. But he faced a new trial after state prosecutors brought fresh charges against him.

The former leader said Tuesday he will appeal the sentence.