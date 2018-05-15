Personnel flow up between China, BRI participants: report

Personnel flow between China and other countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) rose by 31 percent between 2013, when the initiative was proposed, and last year, Tuesday's China Daily reported.

The number of people traveling between China and other Belt and Road countries reached 26.5 million in 2017, a year-on-year rise of nearly 5 percent after consecutive increases in previous years, according to the newspaper, citing data from a report published by the Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative with the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences.

Accumulated trips originating in China to the countries and regions involved in the initiative increased by nearly 39 percent from 2013 to 2017, compared with an increase of about 25 percent to other countries and regions.

Shi Nan, deputy director of the research center, was quoted as saying that the personnel flow included all types of trips, ranging from personal to business, but they believe the change was associated with the initiative, as the increase in 2013 was the most eye-catching.

The BRI aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient Silk Road trade routes to seek common development and prosperity.