Well-known 'Superman' actress passes away

Canadian-born American actress Margot Kidder, who played Lois Lane in "Superman" died at the age of 69 in her Montana home, according to the CTV Monday.

Kidder was born in Yellowknife, Canada in 1948. "She was going to be an actress, and she wanted to be a star when she was very young." Kidder's sister, Annie Kidder, told CTV News Channel.

While most will remember Margot Kidder for her most iconic role, Lois Lane, from 1978's Superman, her acting career began in the late 1960s.

After playing roles in a number of television series, her run as a leading woman began after a move to Los Angeles in the 1970s, starring in cult classics like "Sisters" and "Black Christmas."

But it was the role of Lois Lane that launched her into mainstream success. Kidder's on-screen romance with Christopher Reeve lasted four movies, and made her a household name.

Her life took a turn after a widely publicized 1996 nervous breakdown, when she was placed in psychiatric care before being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

After the breakdown, she became a fierce advocate for mental health and political activist.

Margot Kidder became an American citizen in 2005, and remained active in political protests as recently as last year, protesting the North Dakota pipeline.