DPRK offers to S. Korea holding high-level talks Wednesday

2018-05-15 Xinhua

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has offered to South Korea holding a high-level dialogue Wednesday at the border village of Panmunjom, the Blue House of South Korea said Tuesday.

A Blue House official confirmed local media reports that the DPRK side proposed the high-level talks to be held at Peace House, a South Korean building in Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas.

The South Korean side reportedly planned to send a notice accepting the dialogue overture.

It would come as a follow-up measure to the third-ever inter-Korean summit that was held on April 27 in Panmunjom.

After the summit, the two sides agreed to hold senior-level talks to discuss military affairs and humanitarian issues such as the reunion of separated families across the border.

　　

