China, Norway start new round of free trade negotiations

2018-05-15

China and Norway on Monday started their latest round of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two countries.

The 11th round of free trade agreement negotiations between China and Norway was scheduled to be held in Oslo from Monday to Wednesday.

This is the third round of talks after the recovering of China-Norway free trade agreement negotiations in April 2017. On April 7, 2017, China and Norway signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Recovering China-Norway Free Trade Agreement Negotiation in Beijing. Since then, two rounds of China-Norway free trade agreement negotiations were held in Beijing in August and December, 2017, respectively.

China and Norway launched their free trade agreement negotiations in 2008 in order to further deepen bilateral relations and cooperation in economy and trade, promote the economic development of the two countries, and improve the living standards of the two peoples.

 

　　

