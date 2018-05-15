LINE

U.S. first lady Melania Trump treated for 'benign kidney condition'

2018-05-15

U.S. first lady Melania Trump "underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition," on Monday morning, her office said in a statement.

"The procedure was successful and there were no complications," the statement said. "The first lady looks forward to a full recovery."

An embolization is a minimally invasive treatment that blocks one or more blood vessels or abnormal vascular channels.

The first lady is being hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington, D.C. and "will likely remain there for the duration of the week," the statement added.

President Donald Trump was expected to visit her at the hospital, located in Bethesda, state of Maryland, according to reports, citing a White House official.

Last week, Mrs. Trump, 48, unveiled an initiative that focuses on helping children.

　　

