China's anti-graft chief says upholding leadership core 'soul' of disciplinary inspection

Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Zhao Leji, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and heads the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, visits a poor family during a tour to Leibo County in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Zhao attended a workshop on disciplinary inspection in Chengdu of Sichuan on May 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

China's top anti-graft official on Monday explained the essence of disciplinary inspection as he called for stepping up work in the new era.

"It is the 'guiding principle' and 'soul' of disciplinary inspection in the new era to safeguard the core status of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership," said Zhao Leji, secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Zhao, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and heads the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, made the call at a workshop held in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Zhao spoke of the need to implement to the letter a five-year (2018-2022) work plan and to expand the inspection to better cover all areas.

The work has achieved good progress since the 18th CPC National Congress, Zhao said.

Looking ahead, the inspection should continue "serving to identify problems, impose deterrence, push reform and promote development," he said.

Zhao emphasized that any violation of political discipline, the Party's principles and policies, the principle of democratic centralism, and the rules of official selection and promotion should be spotted promptly. Issues damaging the Party's political ecosystem should also be dealt with.

Once spotting such problems, inspectors should file fact-based reports, enforce corrections and strengthen regular supervision, he said.

During a tour to Leibo County in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan, Zhao asked anti-graft authorities to step up efforts in tackling corruption and undesirable work styles in work related to poverty relief.