LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Turkey recalls ambassadors to U.S., Israel over Gaza violence

1
2018-05-15 08:48CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on May 14, 2018. More than 40 Palestinians, including children, were killed Monday in a day of violent clashes with Israeli forces on Israel's southern border with Gaza, according to the Gaza health ministry. (Xinhua)

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, on May 14, 2018. More than 40 Palestinians, including children, were killed Monday in a day of violent clashes with Israeli forces on Israel's southern border with Gaza, according to the Gaza health ministry. (Xinhua)

The Turkish government has recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Israel after over 50 Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli troops in Gaza, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said on Monday, citing Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag.

The report was later confirmed by the Turkish embassy in Washington, DC.

The diplomats, currently stationed in Washington, DC, and Tel Aviv, will return to Turkey for "consultations", Bozdag said on Monday, adding that three days of mourning had been declared over Gaza violence.

Earlier in the day, South Africa recalled its ambassador to Israel.

At least 55 Palestinians were killed, and thousands were injured by Israeli army gunfire on Monday, making it the bloodiest single day for Palestinians since the Gaza conflict in 2014.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.