China hails DPRK's pledge to dismantle nuclear test site

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday applauded the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) announcement that it will dismantle its northern nuclear test ground between May 23 to 25.

"The measures taken by the DPRK demonstrate its goodwill for advancing denuclearization of the peninsula and building mutual trust with related parties," spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily press briefing.

He said that this is conducive to the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue and should be welcomed, encouraged, and supported by the international community.

The DPRK announced that it will hold a ceremony for the dismantling of the northern nuclear test ground between May 23 and May 25, depending on weather conditions, and journalists from China, Russia, the United States, Britain and the Republic of Korea will be allowed to conduct on-site coverage.