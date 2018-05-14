LINE

China appreciates U.S. position on ZTE: Foreign Ministry

2018-05-14 23:09Xinhua

China appreciates the U.S. position on Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday on Twitter that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping are working together to give ZTE "a way to get back into business, fast," and the U.S. Commerce Department has been instructed to work on the issue.

In response, Lu said China is keeping close communication with the United States on specific details and issues that the U.S. side is concerned about.

Earlier on Monday, Lu announced Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy, Vice Premier Liu He, would visit the United States from May 15 to 19 for economic and trade consultations.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue, will visit at the invitation of the U.S. administration.

Liu will continue to hold consultations with the U.S. economic team headed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on economic and trade issues between the two countries, Lu said.

"China stands ready to work with the United States to promote positive and constructive results in the forthcoming consultations," he said.

　　

