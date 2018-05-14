MOFA: China appreciates U.S.' attitude on ZTE ban

Visitors experience products of Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp, at the Mobile World Congress America Exhibition in San Francisco. (Photo/Xinhua)

China appreciates the positive remarks made by the U.S. on ZTE issue and is maintaining close communication with the U.S., the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Monday.

Lu Kang, spokesman of the MOFA, made the remarks after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that Washington and Beijing are working to get Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE, which is currently under a US exports ban, back into business.

ZTE, one of the world's largest telecom equipment makers, was forced to suspend its main operations worldwide after the U.S. Commerce Department prohibited American companies from exporting products to it in April.

According to Lu, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy and Vice Premier Liu He will visit the U.S. from May 15 to 19 for economic and trade consultations.

China is willing to make joint efforts with the U.S. in order to achieve positive and conductive results in the upcoming consultations, said Lu.