Death toll rises to 65 in storms across India

Death toll has risen to 65 across India after dust storms, thunderstorms and rain accompanied by gusty winds hit many states, officials said Monday.

Over 70 people were injured in these storms.

The affected states include Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the national capital New Delhi.

The storms hit the states Sunday evening wreaking havoc by uprooting trees, electricity poles and transformers.

According to Sanjay Kumar, relief commissioner in Uttar Pradesh, 39 people were killed and 53 others injured in the storm in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, India's state-run broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) said 12 deaths were reported in West Bengal, nine in Andhra Pradesh, three in Telangana and two in Delhi.

Indian Meteorological department officials said squall and dust storm with a wind speed of up to 109 kmph hit capital city and its outskirts.

The storms caused disruption in flight, rail and metro operations in the capital city, affecting commuters.

Reports pouring in from Uttar Pradesh said nearly 100 houses were gutted in a fire which broke out due to lightning in Sambhal.

Several areas in the affected states faced power outages as electricity lines were snapped.

India's Meteorological department officials said thunderstorms are expected across north-west India over the next 48 to 72 hours, as several weather phenomena, including western disturbances, converge.

Last week 18 people were killed in thunderstorm and rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this month at least 124 people were killed and more than 300 others injured in five Indian states due to dust storms, thunderstorms and lightning.