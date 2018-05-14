LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Chinese star sprinter Su: Diamond League result beyond expectation

1
2018-05-14 15:35Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Athletes compete during the 100m race at Shanghai Diamond League on May 12. (Photo; China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Athletes compete during the 100m race at Shanghai Diamond League on May 12. (Photo; China News Service/Yin Liqin)

Chinese Spriter Su Bingtian said on Saturday that his performance in 100m race at Shanghai Diamond League was beyond his expectation after he took silver in 10.05 seconds.

The 29-year-old failed to defend his title in the event, only 0.01s behind Prescod Reece of Britain. Another home star sprinter Xie Zhenye finished third with 10.17.

"It is beyond my expectation, I felt a little nervous when it rained, I felt good in the whole race, just a little tough in the last 30 meters," Su said, adding he was satisfied with the result.

After an Asian-record-breaking feat in 60 meters in the indoor season of 2018, China top star sprinter was expected to renew his own 100m national record of 9.99 seconds.

"It is just a start, I hope I can be better and better in the future. I have told my coach that I wanted to showcase my best form in Eugene, even just a little progress," he added.

Su admitted the strong squad which featured Justin Gatlin would help him to run better. "They are the top athletes, it is the best opportunity to learn and gather experience," he said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.