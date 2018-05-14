LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi supports HKSAR to contribute to national sci-tech development

1
2018-05-14 14:33Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

President Xi Jinping has called for enhanced cooperation in science and technology between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the mainland, vowing support for the region to become an international center of innovative technologies and for HKSAR scientists to contribute to national strength building in this regard.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made an important instruction and ordered timely actions to be taken in response to a letter written to him by 24 HKSAR-based academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) in June 2017.

In the letter, the academicians expressed their strong intensions to make contributions to the motherland and enthusiasm to boost scientific and technological innovation.

In accordance with Xi's instruction, related government departments have acted fast, and sci-tech cooperation between the mainland and the HKSAR has been pushed forward in an orderly manner.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.