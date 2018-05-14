Bomb explosion hits police station in East Java, Indonesia

A suicide bombing broke out in the police headquarters in Surabaya city, capital of Indonesia's East Java province, on Monday morning, a police officer said.

The explosion took place at 08:50 a.m. Jakarta time when the policemen were checking two persons, one of them a woman, riding a motorcycle and trying to enter the police office building, provincial police spokesman Senior Commissioner Frans Barung Mangera said.

"The attack was done with a motor cycle. The perpetrator is the rider with a woman at the back seat," Barung was quoted by a local media as saying at the police headquarters.

A video footage displayed one car and two motor cycles were entering the gate and police personnel were conducting checking. Suddenly, explosion occurred on one of the motor cycles.

The footage also showed parts of human bodies fell apart on the ground.

Separately in Jedong village of Sukodono sub-district of the province, an anti-terror squad was involved in an exchange of fires with militants, one person was shot and six bombs were seized.

The police arrested two men and one woman, based on a photo display.

The explosion in the police headquarters happened after suicide bombings in three churches and an explosion in a flat in the city a day earlier, killing at least 14 people and wounding dozens others.