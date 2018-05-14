LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Bomb explosion hits police station in East Java, Indonesia

1
2018-05-14 13:05Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A suicide bombing broke out in the police headquarters in Surabaya city, capital of Indonesia's East Java province, on Monday morning, a police officer said.

The explosion took place at 08:50 a.m. Jakarta time when the policemen were checking two persons, one of them a woman, riding a motorcycle and trying to enter the police office building, provincial police spokesman Senior Commissioner Frans Barung Mangera said.

"The attack was done with a motor cycle. The perpetrator is the rider with a woman at the back seat," Barung was quoted by a local media as saying at the police headquarters.

A video footage displayed one car and two motor cycles were entering the gate and police personnel were conducting checking. Suddenly, explosion occurred on one of the motor cycles.

The footage also showed parts of human bodies fell apart on the ground.

Separately in Jedong village of Sukodono sub-district of the province, an anti-terror squad was involved in an exchange of fires with militants, one person was shot and six bombs were seized.

The police arrested two men and one woman, based on a photo display.

The explosion in the police headquarters happened after suicide bombings in three churches and an explosion in a flat in the city a day earlier, killing at least 14 people and wounding dozens others.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.