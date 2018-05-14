LINE

China, Laos to intensify efforts to crack down cross-border crimes

2018-05-14 12:43Xinhua

The public security ministries of China and Laos have decided to intensify efforts to crack down cross-border crimes and strengthen cooperation on law enforcement.

The consensuses were reached after the first-ever ministerial meeting on law enforcement cooperation between the two countries was held on Sunday in Lao capital Vientiane, according to a statement by the Chinese public security ministry released here on Monday.

Both sides agree to jointly intensify the efforts to crack down telecom fraud, cross-border human trafficking, illegal immigration and strengthen cooperation in safeguarding national security, anti-terrorism, and immigration management, said the statement.

The two countries will also establish the security cooperation mechanism for major projects under the frame of China's-proposed Belt and Road Initiative in Laos, increase joint border patrols and management, and deepen the law enforcement and security cooperation along the Mekong River.

China and Laos, according to the statement, will strengthen anti-drug cooperation by enhancing information and intelligence exchanges and case-handling cooperation at this regard, continue to promote the operations to fight against the drug-related crimes along the Mekong River and establish and improve the cooperation mechanism between local law enforcement authorities of the two countries.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the visit to Laos made by Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi, since Saturday.

　　

