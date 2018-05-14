Cyber defense security system defeats hackers in competition

A "game-changing" domestically developed cyber defense system presented to the world for the first time will strengthen China's cyberspace security, its chief designer said on Saturday.

The new mechanism successfully defended attacks from 22 white-hat, or ethical, computer-hacking teams from five countries at the Qiangwang International Elite Challenge on Cyber Mimic Defense (CMD) in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province on Saturday.

"This is the first time using the CMD system as the 'target machine' in the world," said Wu Jiangxing, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering in Beijing and founder of the theory of CMD, a proactive system whose randomness increases the difficulty attacks based on vulnerability and backdoors.

The test conducted by top hackers was of great significance in proving the effectiveness of the CMD mechanism, Wu believed.

Digging holes, creating backdoors, planting viruses, hiding a Trojan horse and other traditional attack methods proved ineffective, Wu said.

"The CMD, as a game-changing technology, will strengthen national cyberspace security and offer a way to build a healthy global cyberspace with a shared future," Wu told the Global Times on Saturday.

Russian hacking team LC↯BC finished the contest in first place with the most points, followed by Japan's TokyoWesterns and 0ops of Jiaotong University in Shanghai.

The system still needs testing, Wu said, but can be expected to be used in fields including finance, electricity and high-speed railways.