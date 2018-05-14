LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China's noise-killing tunnel for high-speed trains a world's first

1
2018-05-14 09:39Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

A high-speed railway noise barrier tunnel is under construction in South China's Guangdong Province with the aim of protecting a population of herons and other birds from loud sounds in one of the country's largest natural sanctuaries, media reported on Thursday.

The 2-kilometer barrier, being built over a section of the Jiangmen-Maoming Railway next to Bird's Paradise, reported Chinanews.com on Thursday.

The barrier costs around 187 million yuan ($29.5 million).

At some points, the train line runs 800 meters from Bird's Paradise, one of China's largest bird observation reserves and the natural habitat of at least 30,000 herons.

Decreasing vibrations, noise and light pollution along the railway is crucial to the birds' environment and health, according to China Railway Guangzhou Group.

The project manager explained the application of a fully-enclosed design and sound-deadening technology used is the first of its kind in the world for high-speed rail.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.