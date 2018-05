A list led by prominent Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr won the most votes in the initial results of 10 provinces out of 18 in the country's parliamentary election, the Iraqi electoral commission said Sunday.

The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced the results were based on the counting of 95 percent of Baghdad's votes.

According to the released figures, Sadr's al-Sa'iroon Coalition won 413,638 votes, while al-Fath Coalition led by Hadi al-Ameri came in the second place.