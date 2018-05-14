LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Earthquake study satellite up and running, say scientists

1
2018-05-14 09:00Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

China's first satellite for earthquake study has been operating smoothly in its first three months, scientists said at a symposium to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Wenchuan earthquake on Saturday.

Launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China's Gobi Desert on February 2, Zhangheng 1 has met all its engineering design specifications and successfully conducted all tests throughout the first half of its trial period, said Hu Chunfeng, director of China Earthquake Administration's science and technology bureau at an international conference on continental earthquakes on Saturday.

The seismo-electromagnetic satellite at a sun-synchronous orbit 500 kilometers above Earth will analyze data on worldwide earthquakes at a magnitude higher than 7 and Chinese quakes above 6, Zhao Jian, deputy head of the system engineering department of the China National Space Administration, was quoted as saying by China Radio International Online.

The data will be shared with the world to maximize its scientific value, Zhao told the symposium in the Southwest China city of Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province.

The satellite marks China's first space-based exploratory efforts in the study of seismic precursors, Jiao Weixin, a space science professor at Peking University, told the Global Times on Sunday - and it may take time to show results, he said.

"First it is important to capture specific earthquake-related dynamics and to cross-examine such data with ground-based tremor detectors and then, though difficult, to eliminate interference factors such as abnormal electron activities caused by solar movement," Jiao said.

Funded by the China National Space Administration, Zhangheng 1, officially known as the China Seismo-Electromagnetic Satellite, was developed by the national earthquake administration and produced by DFH Satellite Company, a subsidiary of the China Academy of Space Technology.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.