Chinese state councilor, Iranian foreign minister hold talks

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) holds talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beijing, capital of China, May 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beijing on Sunday.

Wang said China attaches importance to the traditional friendship with Iran, as well as the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

China regards Iran as an important partner in the Belt and Road construction, Wang said, noting that China is willing to work with Iran to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries to promote various cooperation.

Wang said China firmly safeguard multilateralism and international agreements.

The Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was hard-earned and the deal helped to safeguard the international system of non-proliferation and maintain the peace and stability in the Middle East, Wang said.

As an important party, China made a lot of work in the process of reaching and implementing the JCPOA, Wang said.

"China will take an objective, fair and responsible attitude, keep communication and cooperation with all parties concerned, and continue to work to maintain the deal," Wang said.

Zarif said Iran attaches great importance to traditional friendly ties with China and is willing to have cooperation with China in infrastructure and connectivity within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Iranian foreign minister spoke highly of China's stance on maintaining the JCPOA and stressed Iran is willing to keep communication and cooperation with the parties who still support the deal.

Zarif said it is the responsibility and obligation of all parties to ensure that the JCPOA should be implemented in a sustainable, comprehensive and effective way, and Iran is willing to make its own efforts.

Both sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.