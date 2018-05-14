LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Mt. Shinmoe in southwestern Japan erupts again

1
2018-05-14 16:37Xinhua Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

Mount Shinmoe on the southwestern Japanese main island of Kyushu erupted again on Monday, weather agency here said.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the volcano, which straddles both Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, erupted at around 2:45 p.m. local time, spewing smoke and volcanic ash up to 3,300 meters in the air.

The JMA has maintained its alert level at 3 on its scale that peaks at 5 and has warned people of large flying rocks in areas as much as 3 km from the volcano's crater.

The volcano last erupted on April 6.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.