LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Post-quake restoration expands giant panda habitat

1
2018-05-13 21:49Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Restoration of the giant panda habitat in southwest China's Sichuan Province after a catastrophic earthquake in 2008 has expanded the area by 2.3 percent, local forestry authorities said.

The 8.0-magnitude quake destroyed 861,000 mu (57,400 hectares) of giant panda habitat, which accounted for 3.24 percent of the total in Sichuan, and damaged 29,000 mu of the potential habitat, according to the provincial forestry department.

Therefore, restoration of giant panda habitat was an important part of post-quake ecological reconstruction.

"In addition to growing bamboo to repair habitats affected by the quake, we also improved the environment in the reserve through multiple measures, such as increasing low-carbon facilities," said Li Mingfu with the Tangjiahe national nature reserve.

So far, nearly 4.49 million mu of forests and grassland damaged by the quake have been restored, according to the department.

Sichuan is working to raise its forest coverage to 40 percent by 2020.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.