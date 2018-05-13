LINE

One Chinese national injured in Paris knife attack

One Chinese national has been injured in the knife attack which happened on Saturday night in the second arrondissement of the French capital, the Chinese Embassy in France announced on Sunday.

The injured doesn't have life risk now, according to the Chinese Embassy.

Paris police has announced on Saturday that a man armed with a knife on Saturday evening attacked bystanders in vibrant venue in French capital, killing one individual, while four others were injured, of whom two were wounded lightly.

French press reported on Sunday that all the four injured had no life risk now.

The attacker at the age of 29 had no criminal record but he was on police watchlist for links with a person in Syria, French channel BFMTV said.

　　

