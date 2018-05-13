Rouhani says Iran to remain in nuke deal if interests secured

Iran will remain in the international nuclear deal if the country's interests are secured by other parties to the agreement, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday.

"If the remaining five countries in the deal live up to their commitments and guarantee Iran's interests, the agreement will survive," he said during a meeting with visiting Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena.

The U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 deal was "a violation of morals," he said.

By pulling out of the deal, the United States also undermined the diplomatic efforts to international issues, he added.

On Tuesday, Trump announced U.S. withdrawal from the international Iranian nuclear deal, saying that Washington will not extend the waiver for the unilateral sanctions against Iran.