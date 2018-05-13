Trump hails DPRK's pledge to dismantle nuclear test site

The screenshot shows Trump's tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday praised Pyongyang's announcement to dismantle its nuclear test site, saying it was "a very smart and gracious gesture."

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) announced earlier on Saturday that it will hold a ceremony for the dismantling of its nuclear test site on May 23-25, taking a step forward towards the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Pyongyang said that it will detonate explosives in all tunnels of the test ground, completely block entrances, remove all observation facilities, research institutes and structures of guard units at the test-facility.

In parallel with dismantlement of the nuclear test ground, guards and researchers will be withdrawn and the surrounding area of the test ground be completely closed.

Referring to the move, Trump tweeted that the DPRK's planned dismantling was "ahead of the big Summit Meeting on June 12th."

"Thank you, a very smart and gracious gesture!" he wrote.

Trump is scheduled to meet the DPRK's top leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore.

More:

S. Korea hails DPRK's pledge to dismantle nuke test site

South Korea's presidential Blue House on Sunday hailed the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s pledge to dismantle its nuclear test site.

Kim Eui-kyeom, spokesman for President Moon Jae-in, said in a statement that South Korea welcomed the DPRK's announcement Saturday to hold a ceremony for the dismantling of its nuclear test site from May 23 to May 25.

The spokesman said it was an expression of the DPRK's willingness, not with a word but with an act, to keep on promise that Pyongyang made during the inter-Korean summit.

Moon and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un met on April 27 in the border village of Panmunjom. During the meeting, Kim promised to dismantle the Punggye-ri underground nuclear test site in northeastern DPRK and transparently show the dismantlement to the world.