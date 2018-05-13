LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Iran's FM leaves Tehran for Beijing for talks on nuclear deal

1
2018-05-13 04:57Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Beijing early Sunday for talks on the 2015 nuclear deal following the recent U.S. exit from the agreement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Zarif is heading a high-ranking political-economic delegation during his visit to China.

Following his China visit, the Iranian foreign minister will tour Russia and some European countries, during which he will exchange views with relevant parties on the developments of the Iranian nuclear issue.

Iran seeks contracting parties' assurance for the survival of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, after the U.S. departure.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, and impose "the highest level" of economic sanctions on Tehran, triggering global outcry.

The landmark nuclear pact was signed in 2015 by Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- plus the European Union (EU) and Germany.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.