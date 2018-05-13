Iran's FM leaves Tehran for Beijing for talks on nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Beijing early Sunday for talks on the 2015 nuclear deal following the recent U.S. exit from the agreement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Zarif is heading a high-ranking political-economic delegation during his visit to China.

Following his China visit, the Iranian foreign minister will tour Russia and some European countries, during which he will exchange views with relevant parties on the developments of the Iranian nuclear issue.

Iran seeks contracting parties' assurance for the survival of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, after the U.S. departure.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, and impose "the highest level" of economic sanctions on Tehran, triggering global outcry.

The landmark nuclear pact was signed in 2015 by Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- plus the European Union (EU) and Germany.