Former Malaysian PM Najib steps down as party president

2018-05-12 15:23Xinhua Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download

Former Malaysian Prime Minster Najib Razak said Saturday that he is stepping down as head of his United Malays National Organization and the Barisan Nasional coalition following the defeat in the general elections.

　　

