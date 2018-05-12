LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese police confirm body found in river as suspect in Didi passenger killing

1
2018-05-12 15:09Xinhua Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download

DNA tests have confirmed a body retrieved from a river in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou is the suspect in the killing of a female flight assistant, local police said Saturday.

The 21-year-old woman was killed on May 6 after hailing an auto from China's car-hailing company Didi Chuxing in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province.

Zhengzhou police launched an investigation to search for the Didi driver surnamed Liu, who abandoned his vehicle and jumped into a river after allegedly killing the passenger.

At 4:30 am Saturday, police found a body in a river in Zhengzhou. DNA tests confirmed it was the suspect's body.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.