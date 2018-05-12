Chinese police confirm body found in river as suspect in Didi passenger killing

DNA tests have confirmed a body retrieved from a river in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou is the suspect in the killing of a female flight assistant, local police said Saturday.

The 21-year-old woman was killed on May 6 after hailing an auto from China's car-hailing company Didi Chuxing in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province.

Zhengzhou police launched an investigation to search for the Didi driver surnamed Liu, who abandoned his vehicle and jumped into a river after allegedly killing the passenger.

At 4:30 am Saturday, police found a body in a river in Zhengzhou. DNA tests confirmed it was the suspect's body.