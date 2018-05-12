LINE

China makes every effort to rescue missing Bulgarian mountaineer: ambassador

2018-05-12 14:31Xinhua

China is making every effort to rescue the missing noted Bulgarian mountaineer Boyan Petrov, Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria Zhang Haizhou said on Friday.

Several days ago, Petrov went missing in the Himalayas while trying to climb Shishapangma Mountain in China's Tibet Autonomous Region at an altitude of about 7,500 meters.

Shishapangma is the world's 14th highest one at 8,027 meters, which is located in south-central Tibet.

Ambassador Zhang said at a briefing that the Chinese authorities have already sent nearly 100 people to Shishapangma base camp. Of them, 25 are rescuers and the others are medical and logistics teams.

The first 12 rescuers have already climbed from the base camp, at an altitude of 5,800 meters, to camp 1 at 6,400 meters.

On Saturday, seven of the 12 will leave for camp 2 at an altitude of 6,800 meters and then will continue to camp 3 at 7,300 meters.

Currently, no operation can be carried out at places over 7,300 meters due to bad weather. The weather will remain adverse on Saturday, but an improvement is expected on Sunday, according to Zhang.

The ambassador said the Chinese government paid high attention to the searching and rescue of the well-known Bulgarian mountaineer.

Chinese authorities, Zhang said, has also instructed local government of Tibet to do its best to help rescue Petrov.

　　

