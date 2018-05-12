Britain firmly committed to ensuring Iran nuclear deal: May

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (File Photo/Xinhua)

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday told U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call that her government remains firmly committed together with European partners to maintaining the Iran nuclear deal.

A Downing Street spokesperson said May held a telephone call with Trump Friday evening.

The two leaders condemned the Iranian rocket attacks against Israeli forces earlier this week. They agreed on the need for calm on all sides.

Britain and its European partners remain "firmly committed to ensuring the deal is upheld, as the best way of preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon," said the spokesperson in a statement.

May raised the potential impact of U.S. sanctions on those firms which are currently conducting business in Iran.

The spokesperson said May and Trump also discussed the relations between the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), as May began the call by congratulating Trump on the safe return of three U.S. citizens who had been held in the DPRK.

"The two leaders looked forward to the summit which will take place between President Trump and (DPRK leader) Kim Jong-un in Singapore," the spokesperson said, adding that Britain would continue to work with the United States to keep up the pressure for denuclearization of DPRK.

According to the spokesperson, May and Trump are looking forward to Trump's visit to Britain in July.