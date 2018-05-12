LINE

'The Long March' opera to return to China's prime theater

2018-05-12 Xinhua

An opera dedicated to the epic Long March led by the Communist Party of China (CPC) will return to the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing this summer.

The NCPA announced that the "The Long March" will show from June 28 to July 3. Tickets are now available.

The three-hour opera is an original NCPA production, which debuted in July 2016 to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Long March. It is the 11th opera produced by the NCPA featuring Chinese national themes.

The Long March was a military maneuver carried out by the Workers' and Peasants' Red Army of the CPC from 1934 to 1936. During this period, they left their bases and marched through raging rivers, frigid mountains and arid grassland to break the siege of Kuomintang forces and continue to fight Japanese aggressors. Many marched as far as 12,500 kilometers.

 

　　

