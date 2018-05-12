Chinese regulator urges 7 cities to fight solid waste pollution

China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) on Friday held talks with seven municipal governments, urging them to take actions against illegal disposal of solid waste.

The ministry named and shamed Guangzhou, Jiangmen, Dongguan, Lianyungang, Yancheng, Baotou and Wenling for not doing enough to prevent solid waste pollution.

In the case of Guangzhou, the city has failed to properly respond to public complaints, leading to frequent cases of illegal dumping of solid waste and harmful materials, according to the MEE.

The watchdog required local authorities to correct the problems, punish those responsible for the pollution and foster a long-term mechanism to address the issue.

The MEE on Wednesday launched a targeted crackdown on solid waste pollution. From May 9 to the end of June, 150 teams will be sent to inspect illegal discharge of solid waste.

Tackling pollution is one of the "three tough battles" China aims to win over the next three years.

China introduced a new tax on Jan. 1, the environment protection tax, aimed at protecting the environment and cutting pollutant discharge.

Companies and public institutions that discharge listed pollutants directly into the environment will be taxed for producing noise, air and water pollutants as well as solid waste.