China, Norway sign action plan on sport exchange for 2018

2018-05-12

China and Norway on Friday signed an action plan on sport exchange activities in the year of 2018 in order to promote two-way sport exchange and cooperation.

The action plan was signed in Oslo by Gou Zhongwen, director of China's General Administration of Sport, and Trine Skei Grande, Norway's minister of culture.

According to the agreement, China and Norway will carry out various cooperation and exchange activities in winter sport, handball, table tennis, anti-doping and sport science and research in 2018.

In winter sport, the action plan mostly involves cooperation and exchange of athletes, coaches, managers and other sports-related personnel in cross-country skiing, ski jumping, biathlon and Nordic combined.

Both sides also said they shall encourage sport exchange and cooperation in addition to the action plan.

The action plan was drawn up according to the Memorandum of Understanding on Sport Cooperation between China's General Administration of Sport and Norway's Ministry of Culture, which was signed on April 7, 2017.

 

　　

