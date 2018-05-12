LINE

Blue skies must be guarded with strict law enforcement: senior lawmaker

A senior Chinese lawmaker has demanded the strictest enforcement of a pollution-control law to safeguard blue skies.

Shen Yueyue, vice chairwoman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the call during a law enforcement inspection to east China's Shandong Province between Monday and Friday.

Shen said the central authorities were determined to fight and win the blue sky battle. The Air Pollution Control Law must be followed to the letter, she said, adding that prominent issues in air pollution should be dealt with to increase people's sense of happiness.

The law was last amended in 2015 to restrict various sources of smog and make information on environmental cleanliness more readily available to the public.

 

　　

