Chinese premier back in Beijing after Indonesia, Japan tour

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang returned to Beijing on Friday after official visits to Indonesia and Japan and attending the 7th China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting in Japan.

Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister, and He Lifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and minister in charge of the National Development and Reform Commission, also arrived on the same plane.

Li was seen off by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other senior Japanese officials at New Chitose Airport in Sapporo. Chinese Ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua and Consul General to Sapporo Sun Zhenyong also went to the airport to see the premier off.