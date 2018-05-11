Workshop for new NPC members concluded

A four-day workshop for deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded in Beijing Friday.

A total of 277 delegates from 15 election units across China attended the workshop to have an in-depth study of the constitution as well as relevant laws and regulations.

Topics covered in the workshop also included the legislation and supervision work of the NPC and its standing committee, as well as the proposing and reviewing of bills by deputies.

Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme People's Court, and Zhang Jun, procurator-general of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, delivered lectures to the deputies on China's court and procuratorial system, respectively.

The deputies also visited "The Power of Truth," an exhibition marking the 200th anniversary of Karl Marx's birth, at the National Museum of China.

Yang Zhenwu, secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee, expressed his hope that the deputies would strengthen their sense of duty and mission, stay down-to-earth to conduct their investigation and surveys, and keep close links with the public.

Over 70 percent of the 2,980 deputies on the 13th NPC are newly-elected. The NPC Standing Committee organized the workshop in order to enhance their political caliber and capability to perform duties.

Three workshops will be held this year, covering about 1,100 lawmakers, primarily from newly elected and grassroots deputies.