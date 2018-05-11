LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China's first AI medical lab opens in Guangzhou hospital

1
2018-05-11 16:26CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A joint lab utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) in the diagnosis of disease was established on Thursday in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, according to local media.

The lab, the first of its kind in China, was established by the Guangzhou Women and Children's Medical Center, the largest hospital of its kind in South China, Tencent and Guangdong Bestway Technology Co. The companies will help to build the center into an e-hospital based on AI technologies.

The lab's first project – a medical consultation system – was also launched on the same day, aiding patients in identifying diseases and finding the right department and doctor in as little as five seconds.

By sending a text or voice message to the intelligent system, patients can describe their symptoms, have their illness identified and find the department they should visit. They can also find a doctor by typing the doctor's name.

The system can also distinguish first-visit patients and return-visit ones, and assign the latter to the same doctor, a step that improves the treatment's efficiency and experience.

Wide coverage, high accuracy

During the trial period over the last three months, the system received over 2,000 hits per day, it recorded a 94 percent accuracy rate in diagnosis and 96 percent accuracy rate in doctor recommendations. It can identify 518 types of disease, covering over 95 percent of common diseases in women and children.

"The intelligent consultation system is just a beginning," said Ding Ke, vice president of Tencent. Via cooperation with medical institutions and experts, the application will be extended to more services in the future, including accurate reserva

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.