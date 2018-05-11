China's first AI medical lab opens in Guangzhou hospital

A joint lab utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) in the diagnosis of disease was established on Thursday in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, according to local media.

The lab, the first of its kind in China, was established by the Guangzhou Women and Children's Medical Center, the largest hospital of its kind in South China, Tencent and Guangdong Bestway Technology Co. The companies will help to build the center into an e-hospital based on AI technologies.

The lab's first project – a medical consultation system – was also launched on the same day, aiding patients in identifying diseases and finding the right department and doctor in as little as five seconds.

By sending a text or voice message to the intelligent system, patients can describe their symptoms, have their illness identified and find the department they should visit. They can also find a doctor by typing the doctor's name.

The system can also distinguish first-visit patients and return-visit ones, and assign the latter to the same doctor, a step that improves the treatment's efficiency and experience.

Wide coverage, high accuracy

During the trial period over the last three months, the system received over 2,000 hits per day, it recorded a 94 percent accuracy rate in diagnosis and 96 percent accuracy rate in doctor recommendations. It can identify 518 types of disease, covering over 95 percent of common diseases in women and children.

"The intelligent consultation system is just a beginning," said Ding Ke, vice president of Tencent. Via cooperation with medical institutions and experts, the application will be extended to more services in the future, including accurate reserva