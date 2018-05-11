LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Frog-killer fungus originate from East Asia: study

1
2018-05-11 14:04Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
File Photo: The picture released by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) shows a new species of Helen's Flying Frog in Vietnam. (Xinhua)

File Photo: The picture released by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) shows a new species of Helen's Flying Frog in Vietnam. (Xinhua)

A deadly fungus responsible for the devastation of amphibian populations around the world may have originated in East Asia, according to a new research published on Thursday in the journal Science.

Chytrid fungus has long been identified as a cause of the decline and extinction of species of frogs, toads, newts and other amphibians across several continents.

Researchers at Imperial College London suggested the killer fungus currently ravaging global amphibian populations originated in East Asia, highlighting the need to tighten biosecurity across borders, including a potential ban on trade in amphibians as pets to ensure the survival of vulnerable species.

The fungus causes a disease called chytridiomycosis, which attacks the animal's skin, affecting their ability to regulate water and electrolyte levels and leading to heart failure.

In this study, the research team gathered samples of the pathogen from around the world and sequenced the genomes of these samples, combining the data with genomes from previous studies to make a collection of 234 samples.

They identified four main genetic lineages of the fungus, three of which are distributed globally. A fourth lineage was found only in Korea, on frogs native to the region.

Cultures from this Korean lineage were found to contain much more genetic diversity than any other lineage.

Further analysis of the Korean Chytrid fungus showed no history of global outbreaks within their genomes, suggesting the Korean Chytrid strains were native to the region, and most closely resemble the ancestor of all modern Chytrid fungus.

Their findings support the idea that rather than dating back thousands of years, as previously thought, the range of the disease expanded greatly between 50 and 120 years ago, coinciding with the rapid global expansion of intercontinental trade.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.