LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

Russia's new Mi-38T chopper to conduct test flight in May

1
2018-05-11 13:33Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Russia's new Mi-38T military helicopter designed for airborne troops will conduct its maiden flight in May, local news said Friday.

"The plan is to see the helicopter, which is being adapted to the Defense Ministry's requirements, take off on its maiden flight in May," the Sputnik news agency quoted a spokesperson of Kazan Helicopters, the manufacturer of the aircraft, as saying.

The new multirole chopper will be supplied to the Defense Ministry in October-December 2018, added the spokesman.

It was reported that compared with the original Mi-38 helicopter, the new version comes with military-grade communications equipment and additional fuel tanks for a longer range.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.