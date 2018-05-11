China's museums to use AI to pass on culture, history

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is expected to be applied in Chinese museums to support the country's efforts to pass on Chinese culture and history, according to a news briefing by the State Administration of Cultural Heritage Thursday.

The administration will jointly launch a plan with internet giant Baidu on the use of AI technology at museums on May 18, International Museum Day.

The AI technology will be used at museums, including Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the Shanghai History Museum, and Suzhou Museum in east China's Jiangsu Province, said Guan Qiang, deputy head of the administration.

An online map, which has information for over 1,000 digital museums nationwide, will also be available on May 18, Guan said.