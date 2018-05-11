S Korean president to hold talks with DPRK leader via hotline 'before long'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is expected to hold phone talks with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), via the newly installed hotline "before long," a Blue House official of South Korea told local reporters Friday.

The unnamed official with the presidential Blue House told reporters that the first phone talks between Moon and Kim "will happen before long" without deliberating on an exact date.

The hotline of direct dialogue between the leaders of the two Koreas was established a week before the Moon-Kim summit, held on April 27 at the border village of Panmunjom.

The Blue House has said the first hotline talks between Moon and Kim could be made after the announcement of the time and venue for the DPRK-U.S. summit.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that his meeting with the DPRK leader will be in Singapore on June 12.

Trump's remarks came on the heels of the DPRK's release of three detained U.S. citizens, who came back with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after his visit to Pyongyang in preparation for the Trump-Kim summit.