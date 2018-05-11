Chinese video websites delete 1.5 mln illegal clips

Chinese video and live-streaming websites have deleted more than 1.5 million audio and video clips due to pornography, violence, vulgarity, distortion of history or the classics, and illegal editing over the past month, according to a statement by the State Administration of Radio and Television on Thursday.

The statement said websites including Sina Weibo, Youku, iQiyi, Tencent, Miaopai, Huya and Douyu have deleted links and videos related to such illicit content.

The websites have intensified the building of long-term examination mechanisms. Some of the websites have created lists of harmful and sensitive words to strengthen screening ability, the statement read.

Since the beginning of the year, Chinese authorities have moved to straighten out irregularities in the online video sector, asking news website Toutiao and live-streaming website Kuaishou to remove obscene and violent content, and to close user accounts that uploaded such content in early April.

So far, video and live-streaming websites have closed more than 40,000 illegal accounts and 4,512 live-streaming studios and banned 2,083 live-streaming performers, the statement said.