LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese video websites delete 1.5 mln illegal clips

1
2018-05-11 11:04Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Chinese video and live-streaming websites have deleted more than 1.5 million audio and video clips due to pornography, violence, vulgarity, distortion of history or the classics, and illegal editing over the past month, according to a statement by the State Administration of Radio and Television on Thursday.

The statement said websites including Sina Weibo, Youku, iQiyi, Tencent, Miaopai, Huya and Douyu have deleted links and videos related to such illicit content.

The websites have intensified the building of long-term examination mechanisms. Some of the websites have created lists of harmful and sensitive words to strengthen screening ability, the statement read.

Since the beginning of the year, Chinese authorities have moved to straighten out irregularities in the online video sector, asking news website Toutiao and live-streaming website Kuaishou to remove obscene and violent content, and to close user accounts that uploaded such content in early April.

So far, video and live-streaming websites have closed more than 40,000 illegal accounts and 4,512 live-streaming studios and banned 2,083 live-streaming performers, the statement said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.