LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

Guizhou residents protect cedar forest

1
2018-05-11 11:01China Daily/Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Women parade through a cedar forest in Denglu village in Taijiang county, Guizhou province during last year's Spring Festival. (Photo: Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)

Women parade through a cedar forest in Denglu village in Taijiang county, Guizhou province during last year's Spring Festival. (Photo: Xinhua/Liu Kaifu)

For 18 generations, people in Denglu village in Taijiang county, Guizhou province, have kept their ancestor's oath to guard a primeval forest of Chinese cedar trees.

The large, slow-growing evergreens were the precious timber used to build imperial palaces, such as Beijing's Forbidden City, and to furnish imperial houses. However, overcutting has driven the plant species to near extinction in China.

Denglu, secluded in a cedar forest about 11 kilometers from a county-level town, has 140 households, many in wooden houses supported by sturdy trunks.

Zhang Shengyi, Party chief of the village, said the wood is a symbol of longevity, and residents had maintained a tradition of cedar worship. There are more than 20,000 cedar trees in the forest and nearly every big tree blossoms with red prayer ribbons.

During the village's 600-year history, every generation of Zhang clan has pledged to guard the rare trees, swearing an oath and drinking wine with drops of their own blood in a traditional ritual.

There is a major economic interest, as traders covet the precious timber. But the residents say they would rather live in poverty than make a fortune from the wood.

Zhang said a businessman once offered him 2.8 million yuan ($439,000) for a single tree, in addition to a brokerage fee of 500,000 yuan and property in the county. But he refused.

In 2015, the county government joined residents' efforts to protect the trees after some illegal logging occurred. The government helped identify individual trees that were more than a century old and entrusted the residents to manage the forest.

As part of poverty relief efforts, a paved road to the village was built, 4G mobile services were introduced and a primary school was built. The pristine woods and the legendary village are drawing more artists and tourists, and residents hope that the wood will bring them some fortune in a sustainable way.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.