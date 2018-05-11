LINE

Politics

Broader vision urged for HK

2018-05-11 China Daily

A high-ranking official called on Hong Kong to push forward the development of the "one country, two systems" policy in new ways.

Wang Zhimin, director of the central government's liaison office in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, made the remarks during a meeting to study the spirit of President Xi Jinping's speech commemorating the 200th birthday of German philosopher Karl Marx, a founder of communist ideology.

In his speech, Xi highlighted the openness and epoch-defining character of Marxism - a guiding theory of the Communist Party of China.

Wang urged liaison officials to push forward the development of the "one country, two systems" policy with a more innovative perspective, a broader vision and more open mind.

This is in line with Xi's pledge made during his visit to Hong Kong in July that the country must do well in building up the socialist mainland but also the capitalist Hong Kong, Wang said.

He also said that Marxism is people-centered and practical, and added that liaison officials must step up their efforts to communicate the care and support Xi and the central government offer to the people of Hong Kong.

Moreover, as Marxist theory is scientific and truthful, liaison officials must stand firm politically, Wang said.

Achieving the goal also requires full implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, which is the latest development of Marxism in China, Wang said.

New era thought has enriched the idea of one country with two systems and has offered guidelines to further develop the principle, Wang said.

The office will work hard to ease Hong Kong's integration into the nation's overall development by pushing forward the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area plan and supporting Hong Kong's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, Wang said.

　　

