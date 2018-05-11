LINE

Another bomb unearthed in downtown Hong Kong

2018-05-11 Xinhua

A suspected World War II bomb was found at a construction site in Hong Kong on Thursday, the Hong Kong police told Xinhua.

The bomb was discovered at around 16:30 local time (08:30 GMT) at a construction site at the junction of Convention Avenue and Hung Hing Road of Wan Chai, downtown Hong Kong, according to the police.

This is the third time within half a year that an explosive device was found at the same location, where construction work of a railway link is in progress.

Officers of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Bureau of the Hong Kong Police have arrived at the site to examine the device.

In January, two unexploded WWII bombs, confirmed to be U.S.-made explosive, were unearthed at the same site and disposed of by the EOD bureau.

　　

